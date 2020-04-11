One happy family. Travis Scott spent time with Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi, in Palm Springs, California, amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, shared a video via her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 11, of her family making pizza in an outdoor oven by the pool.

“Wow, Mom,” Jenner says in the clip while her mother, Kris Jenner, moves the pizza around with a paddle. “What’s that gonna do?” the Life of Kylie alum asks to which Kris, 64, replies, “I don’t know.”

The matriarch adds, “I think I just should leave it alone” before Scott, 27, can be heard asking, “Is it hot?”

The “Sicko Mode” rapper also shared a video via his Instagram Story of Stormi, 2, dancing to music by the pool. “Is this your bop?” he asks while Stormi smiles up at him as Daft Punk’s “One More Time” from Trolls World Tour plays.

Multiple outlets reported in March that Jenner and Scott had rekindled their romance five months after the pair called it quits in October 2019.

However, later that month, Jenner’s nephew Mason Disick shut down rumors that the twosome were more than friends.

“No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” Disick, 10, the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, said during an Instagram Live video.

In February, a source told Us Weekly that the duo — who began dating in April 2017 — were working on getting their relationship back on track.

“Everyone around Kylie and Travis is rallying for these two,” the source said at the time. “They are coparenting and hanging out more and more, working on getting back together.”

Despite their breakup, Jenner and Scott have remained on good terms while coparenting Stormi and celebrated major holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and their daughter’s birthday together as a family.

A second insider told Us in February, “Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment.”

