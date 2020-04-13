All here for the holidays! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent Easter weekend with their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, in Palm Springs, California.

The former couple enjoyed homemade pizza from a poolside pizza oven on Saturday, April 11, alongside Kris Jenner.

The rapper, 27, went on to post Instagram Story videos of Stormi dancing to music in a white bathing suit. “Is this your bop?” the Texas native asked his daughter while “One More Time” from Trolls World Tour played in the background.

On Kylie’s own Instagram account, the makeup mogul, 22, played in the pool and colored Easter eggs with the little one.

She and Scott welcomed their baby girl in February 2018. They have been coparenting Stormi since their October 2019 split.

“We’re, like, best friends,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

She and the Grammy nominee have previously reunited for holidays, spending Thanksgiving in Palm Springs in November 2019 and celebrating Stormi’s 2nd birthday party in February.

Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old son, Mason, confirmed last month that the exes are “not back together.”

In October 2019, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Stormi’s parents aren’t considering their split “a full breakup.” The insider explained, “Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship. Kylie still loves Travis.”

Another insider told Us in February that they are “working on getting back together,” explaining, “Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment.”

Keep scrolling to see pictures of the family of three’s Easter weekend, from swims to selfies.