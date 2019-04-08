Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Hairstyling Skills on Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner may be a makeup maven with her Kylie Cosmetics business, but the beauty magnate is now working on her hairstyling skills as well. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of sweet hyperlapse videos on her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 7, showing off how she creates a cute little ponytail for daughter Stormi.

“I love doing her hair. I’m not the best. But I love learning,” Jenner captioned the first clip. “Some of my favorite memories are of my mom doing my hair.”

Rocking a black a crop top and minimal makeup, the 21-year-old had Stormi sitting on a table in front of her as she got to work on her ‘do. The 14-month-old looked positively precious in her black and white printed dress and sat patiently as her mama tended to her head full of curls.

Jenner started by spraying Stormi’s ringlets with water to make them easier to style and then brushed them back into a high ponytail using an array of bushes and combs. After securing a pom-pom-like poof on top of her head, the social media star got to work securing some of the shorter pieces in the back that weren’t able to make it into the pint-sized updo.

“Can’t wait till her hair is long enough to all fit in the pony,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Gotta make it work for now.”

Proving she is a true perfectionist who has spent plenty of time in getting glammed up, Jenner finished off the look by styling Stormi’s adorable little baby hairs into curly qs dotting her hairline.

The summer-ready hairstyle is similar to the one she sported in another one of her mom’s recent social media posts, in which the toddler proved she’s already a beauty junkie in the making. Just last week, Jenner posted a pic of her daughter expertly wielding a makeup brush as the darling duo posed for a mirror selfie.

When you consider that the brunette beauty was just named Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her cosmetics empire, it really should come as no surprise that Stormi is well on her way to being a hair and makeup whiz too.

