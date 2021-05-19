Dream Disney day! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took their daughter, Stormi, to the theme park on Tuesday, May 18.

“Hands full today,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, captioned an Instagram Story photo of herself pushing a stroller through Disneyland while her 3-year-old daughter walked hand-in-hand with her friends.

The E! personality went on to post photos of the toddler riding a carousel, sitting between her mom and dad, 23, and hugging her cousin Dream, 4.

As for Scott, the rapper shared pictures holding hands with Stormi in line. “A forever ride,” the Texas native captioned an Instagram slideshow.

The on-again, off-again couple became parents in February 2018, which Jenner called “the biggest change” in a Tuesday interview with tmrw magazine.

“I’ve grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day,” the Life of Kylie alum explained. “I love learning and I’m trying to be the best person I can possibly be. … Growing up watching my older sisters and my mom, [Kris Jenner], was just incredible. Seeing how my mom deals with the balance of motherhood and business, she’s just the most accomplished woman I know. My mom did a really good job of raising us, so I think I really want to pass that on to Stormi, to be strong and independent.”

The Kylie Skin creator referred to Stormi as her “legacy,” explaining, “I’m raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to.”

The Los Angeles native called her daughter the “best baby of all time” during an October 2020 James Charles YouTube video. “She’s so smart beyond her years,” Kylie explained at the time. “I’m excited for her to grow up, but I’m really sad at the same time.”

While the reality star considers parenting to be “stressful,” she told Charles, 21, that she thought “every day” about giving Stormi a younger sibling. “I want more [kids] so bad,” she said. “I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning. I don’t have a time [when] that will happen.”

