



Gold medalist in the making! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 22-month-old daughter, Stormi, showed off her snowboarding skills on the reality star’s Tuesday, December 3, Instagram Story.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for too long,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, captioned footage of her toddler strapped into a board at a sporting goods store. “Can’t handle this.”

In the video, Stormi moved her body around to make the board scoot forward. “Baby, you’re a natural,” the makeup mogul told her from behind the camera.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator and Scott, 28, welcomed their daughter in February 2018 after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys.,” the E! personality explained in her reveal. “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

The California native added, “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. … I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst.”

In October, Jenner and the “Highest in the Room” rapper split, and a source told Us Weekly exclusively about their coparenting plans. “Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work,” the insider shared. “Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in [their daughter’s] life.”

Stormi’s parents put this into practice when they reunited over Thanksgiving weekend. The former couple were spotted at the Agua Caliente Casino on Friday, November 29, along with Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

“Travis feels that their relationship was too fast too soon,” another source told Us that same month of their breakup. “He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.”

Since the split, Jenner has been linked to Drake. She and the Grammy winner, 33, were spotted cozying up at his Halloween party. “They were affectionate and clearly there together,” an insider told Us.