It was worth the wait. Caitlyn Jenner attended her first bridal shower on Saturday, March 31, and loved every minute.

The 68-year-old shared a photo of herself and her son Brody Jenner’s fiancée, Kaitlynn Carter, on Sunday, April 1. In the photo, Caitlynn and her future daughter-in-law have their arms around each other.

“I had so much fun!” Caitlyn captioned the picture. “PS so much better than Bachelor parties!”

Carter, 29, responded: “I’m so happy you were there!!! It meant a lot to me!!”

Brody and Carter, who began dating in 2014, announced their engagement news in May 2016. It will be interesting to see if Kim Kardashian gets an invite to their wedding. The 34-year-old skipped hers when she refused to offer him a plus-one to her nuptials to Kanye West despite the fact that he was dating Carter.

In 2016, Brody revealed he rarely sees Kim,Kourtney and Khloe. “I live out in Malibu; they live in Calabasas,” the Hills alum told Yahoo Style. “To be honest, I don’t even really know Kanye well at all. I’ve really only met him once time.”

Caitlyn’s relationship with the Kardashians is equally strained.

As previously reported, Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, transitioned in 2015 and underwent gender confirmation surgery in January 2017. The former I am Cait star shares daughters Kylie and Kendall with ex-wife Kris Jenner. Though Caitlyn is still involved with Kylie and Kendall, her relationship with the Kardashians has been on the rocks since the release of her 2017 memoir, Secrets of My Life.

“It’s been a little tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side,” Caitlyn revealed during a lecture in November. “To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hut. I don’t know what the future holds. We will see.”

