Trouble in paradise? During the Monday, June 24, premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody and wife Kaitlynn Jenner got into an argument because he said he’d be home at 2 a.m. ET, but was not, causing her to worry. When he did get home, according to Brody, she was a “nightmare,” so he slept in his car. Nevertheless, she wasn’t thrilled that he said she was acting like a “psychopath.”

Now, it seems like their relationship woes are just getting started! In the promo for the rest of the season, he appears to be getting a lap dance out at a club. Later, Kaitlynn calls him out. “You said to her last night that we had an open relationship,” the 30-year-old says. Brody, 35, fires back, “We’re not talking about this anymore.”

The trailer ends with Brody yelling at someone from his balcony. “We are not talking about it another f—king time, do you understand that?” the reality star states.

Brody and Kaitlynn have been together for nearly six years and married in June 2018. The couple also plan to start a family … eventually. “We’re not opposed to having kids, but we’re not necessarily really trying to have children right now,” he told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the premiere. “I think if we do [get pregnant] – all of a sudden or accidentally it happens – we will be very excited and ready for it, but we’re not in a rush.”

He also added that the show has actually made the pair closer – something Stephanie Pratt commended. “It’s crazy that reality shows are notorious for ripping couples apart. They are a sick couple throughout it. [The show] could never tear them apart,” she told Us.

Elsewhere in the new Hills promo, Heidi Montag, Stephanie and Spencer Pratt butt heads – but the 33-year-old later shares a champagne toast with the couple. Stephanie also seems to be caught in the middle of Audrina Patridge and Justin Bobby Brescia drama.

“She thinks that you guys are hooking up and you’re being shady,” Mischa Barton tells Stephanie, referring to what Audrina believes. Stephanie responds, “I have never f—king hooked up with him, Audrina, like, get it in your head.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

