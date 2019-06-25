The Hills is officially back. New Beginnings kicked off on Monday, June 24, with some familiar faces. First, Audrina Patridge moved into her new home post-divorce and enjoyed wine on the patio with Whitney Port and Heidi Montag.

They all discussed the mom guilt they experience, especially Heidi, who explained that even leaving her son, Gunnar, at home with Spencer Pratt gave her “severe anxiety.” Audrina let her friends know that after the divorce, Justin Bobby Brescia was the first to reach out to make sure she was OK.

She was also extremely upset over her divorce from Corey Bohan. She began crying to Heidi, then later to Stephanie Pratt. She reveled that she and Corey had a very unhealthy relationship. “I was so numb and isolated and so depressed I lost over 20 lbs. I felt like I had no one else, I had to make this work,” Audrina said. “That’s why we got married, because I was pregnant. I was trying to do the right thing, which now I know is not the right thing.”

Later, Justin and Audrina met for a quasi-date. It included a good amount of staring at each other and he explained that he always knew Corey wasn’t The One for her. Neither would reveal if it was an actual date or if anything happened afterward.

As for the rest of the guys, Spencer was still “shook” he hadn’t been invited to Brody Jenner‘s wedding. However, Brody stood by the decision since he had drifted from Spencer over the years. Meanwhile, Brody was focusing on work and married life.

Speaking of, when Brody got home that night, he and wife Kaitlynn Jenner got into a fight since he was out so late, and she was worried. Over breakfast the next morning, he told her that he slept in his truck because she was a “nightmare.”

Brody also FaceTimed with his friend, Brandon Lee, who’s new to the cast. Brandon is the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. In case anyone hadn’t known that, the former Baywatch star just happened to stop by to sage his house.

Mischa Barton was also introduced as Stephanie’s longtime friend(?) and they bonded over their dark pasts. Mischa explained that she was a victim of revenge porn and Steph shared that she’d been arrested after she overdosed while shoplifting. “I don’t remember it. I woke up in a hospital bed handcuffed,” she said.

The episode ended with everyone heading to Stephanie’s welcome back to L.A. party, thrown by Frankie Delgado.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

