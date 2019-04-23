Whitney Port Speaks Out About ‘Really Intense’ Pratt Family Drama

Stephanie Pratt is embroiled in an epic feud with her brother, Spencer Pratt, and his wife, Heidi Montag, while their The Hills: New Beginnings costar Whitney Port has a front-row seat to the drama.

“It is really intense,” Port, 34, recently told E! News. “They have some deeply rooted issues that I would love for them to work out, but I’m not sure they’re at the place themselves where they want to work it out yet, so we’ll see how that all plays out.”

The sibling tension skyrocketed earlier this month when Stephanie, 33, called out Spencer, 35, and Montag, 32, on her “Pratt Cast” podcast. “They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met,” she said at the time. “They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die. So if they say, ‘The sky is black,’ all of us are morons for saying, ’It’s blue.’ … I’m going to expose them for who they are.”

Stephanie also said on the podcast that “no one knows the real Heidi,” that the reality star is a “gold digger” and that Spencer was “dead” to her. “If it weren’t for Heidi, I would have an epic relationship with my brother. So would my parents,” she added. “I’ve tried to be nice to her for 10 years because I love my brother. … My brother was cut out of the will because of how horrific he is as a human.”

For her part, Montag opened up about the feud through her and Spencer’s “Make Speidi Famous Again” podcast. “I had a lot of on-Hills drama with a family member and that was very challenging and heartbreaking,” she explained. “I felt like there were some very below-the-belt, nasty comments that weren’t even true.”

A week later, Spencer also alluded to his estrangement from Stephanie. “I’m just really trying to focus on [the] positive,” he told podcast listeners. “It’s so hard when so many people message you and keep bringing [it up]. It’s like, ‘I know. I know. I have been living with this evil around me for a long time. I already know.’ Like, this is news to everyone else.”

In response to that “evil” comment, Stephanie slammed her brother again, this time via Instagram. “Well you are married to the devil…” she wrote on Wednesday, April 17. She told podcast listeners the following day that she has been hospitalized multiple times after getting “triggered” by Spencer and speculated that her parents might have disowned her.

As production on The Hills: New Beginnings continues, Port is steering clear of the Pratt family dysfunction. “It’s hard when we film,” she told E! News in the new interview. “There is this need or push to pick sides. They kind of want you to pick sides, but I’m really not that kind of person. I don’t know the situation enough or the issues they have enough in order to pick sides. And I just think that it’s more gray than black and white with them.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24.

