Not holding back. Stephanie Pratt recently revealed she’s cut all ties with her brother, Spencer Pratt, and his wife, Heidi Montag, and is now opening up about how it’s impacting her entire family.

The Made in Chelsea alum, 33, talked about the situation during the Monday, April 8, episode of her “Pratt Cast” podcast with Wells Adams, and explained that the one element of the falling out she can take blame for is “using her parents’ money,” which Montag, 32, “wants all to herself.”

The comment sparked Adams, 34, to ask whether the couple is set to get a lot of money according to their parents’ will. “No, my brother was cut out of the will because of how horrific he is as a human,” Stephanie replied, noting that her parents are “very well off.”

She added: “Heidi is always number one to Spencer, so you know what? Spencer is dead to me. That’s the only way I can handle it is knowing that he died.”

Earlier in the episode, Stephanie got emotional while speaking out about her severed bond with Spencer, 35, which she blames on Montag.

“No one knows the real Heidi,” she told Adams. “Before the new Hills, the Beginnings, my mom, my brother and I all sat down and we said, ‘We will not let this ruin our family again.’”

The Made in Reality author explained: “I’m done. I don’t care. I’m not protecting them anymore. You have to put on your oxygen mask before you put on someone else’s … That’s what I’m doing right now. If my mom can’t handle this, that’s her issue. I cannot help her.”

Though Stephanie pretended that Spencer and Montag were “good people” during the original run of the hit MTV series, she told the Bachelor in Paradise bartender she isn’t going to do it this time around. “The behavior that I’ve seen … I’m done. This is why I moved to London,” she explained. “They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die. So if they say, ‘The sky is black,’ all of us are morons for saying, ’It’s blue.’ … I’m going to expose them for who they are.”

Stephanie went on to share that though she’s cut ties with the two — who wed in 2008 — she’s going to “really miss” their 18-month-old son, Gunner.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24.

