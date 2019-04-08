The Hills reboot may be called New Beginnings, but Stephanie and Spencer Pratt’s relationship is on the outs once again.

The Made in Chelsea alum, 33, got emotional as she detailed her falling out with her 35-year-old brother on the Monday, April 8, episode of the “Pratt Cast” podcast, blaming his wife, Heidi Montag.

“No one knows the real Heidi,” Stephanie told cohost Wells Adams. “Before the new Hills, the Beginnings, my mom, my brother and I all sat down and we said, ‘We will not let this ruin our family again.’”

The Made in Reality author said her breaking point was Heidi, 32, refusing to share champagne with her during a recent Hills cast photo shoot. According to Stephanie, she offered alcohol to everyone else on the set.

“I’m done. I don’t care. I’m not protecting them anymore,” Stephanie said on Monday. “You have to put on your oxygen mask before you put on someone else’s … That’s what I’m doing right now. If my mom can’t handle this, that’s her issue. I cannot help her.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum added that she’s “not going to pretend” that Heidi and Spencer are “good people” like she did during the original run of the MTV show. Stephanie, who joined the cast of The Hills during season 3 in 2007, often struggled to please Spencer on the series after befriending Heidi’s former friend Lauren Conrad.

“The behavior that I’ve seen … I’m done. This is why I moved to London,” Stephanie told Wells. “They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die. So if they say, ‘The sky is black,’ all of us are morons for saying, ’It’s blue.’ … I’m going to expose them for who they are.”

While Wells pointed out that Stephanie previously praised her brother on another episode of their podcast, she clarified that she has “never” said nice things about Heidi.

“If you ever have a son, Wells, I pray that he doesn’t meet Heidi Montag,” Stephanie said before calling Heidi a “gold digger” and accusing her of taking advantage of her parents’ money. “If it weren’t for Heidi, I would have an epic relationship with my brother. So would my parents. … I’ve tried to be nice to her for 10 years because I love my brother.”

“A few weeks into filming, [Spencer and I] started communicating more, just the two of us,” the reality star continued. “It was like I was back in high school with him. I couldn’t have been happier. … It never changes. They flip the switch on me.”

While Stephanie admitted she is going to “really miss” Heidi and Spencer’s 18-month-old son, Gunner, she concluded, “I do not have a brother and I never had a sister-in-law.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Heidi and Spencer for a comment.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24.

