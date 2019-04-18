The Hills are alive with the sound of clapbacks! Stephanie Pratt dissed her brother, Spencer Pratt, and her sister-in-law, Heidi Montag, after the couple threw shade at her on the Monday, April 15, episode of their “Make Speidi Famous Again” podcast amid their family feud.

Spencer, 35, slammed Stephanie, 32, for coming after him and Heidi, also 32. “I’m just really trying to focus on [the] positive. … It’s so hard when so many people message you and keep bringing [it up],” he said of the siblings’ rivalry. “It’s like, ‘I know, I know. I have been living with this evil around me for a long time.’ I already know. Like, this is news to everyone else. I’m not getting in an argument with people that are just making up lies. If it’s completely not truthful, it’s insanity.”

The Made in Chelsea alum didn’t hold back from slamming her brother’s comments two days later. “‘Living with the evil around you.’ Well you are married to the Devil…” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 17, alongside Us Weekly’s article chronicling the drama.

Stephanie previously opened up about her strained relationship with Spencer and Heidi and revealed why she has cut them out of her life. “They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die,” she said on the April 8 episode of her “Pratt Cast” podcast with Wells Adams. “No one knows the real Heidi. … Heidi is always No. 1 to Spencer, so you know what? Spencer is dead to me. That’s the only way I can handle it is knowing that he died.”

The Made in Reality author added that the pair, who share 18-month-old son Gunner, have cruel intentions that will play out on The Hills: New Beginnings reboot in June. However, Heidi later addressed the situation on her own podcast on April 8, saying that the situation has been “very challenging and heartbreaking.” She also implied that Stephanie has made “some very below-the-belt, nasty comments that weren’t even true.”

Spencer also came to the “Blackout” singer’s defense during the episode, saying, “If you think you’re gonna walk on my sweet angel, Heidi, you have something coming your way.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24.

