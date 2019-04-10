Their side of the story. Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag broke their silence on their ongoing drama with his sister, Stephanie Pratt.

“It’s been a really hard week for me,” Heidi, 32, said on the Monday, April 8, episode of her “Make Speidi Famous Again” podcast with Spencer, 35. “I had a lot of on-Hills drama with a family member and that was very challenging and heartbreaking. I felt like there were some very below-the-belt, nasty comments that weren’t even true.”

The “Blackout” singer explained that she tried to reach out to her sister-in-law to clear the air before it got out of hand, but Stephanie, 32, wanted nothing to do with her messages. Heidi noted, “The next day I was just like, ‘Hey, yeah, let’s give it some time and I’d love to move forward.’ Then the person didn’t even message me and was, like, subtweeting me. So, it was like, ‘You obviously don’t want to make amends because I would’ve wrote back.’”

The Laguna Beach alum said “people mistake kindness for weakness,” which is why she believes she is targeted. Heidi added that she tried to avoid drama while filming The Hills: New Beginnings, but she knew she had to “stand up for” herself after Stephanie’s comments.

“You do need to have boundaries. Family, not family, friends — I don’t want my children to think it’s OK to let themselves be treated a certain way and have people say certain things about them,” she asserted. “There’s no way I’m not standing up for myself and my family.”

Spencer, for his part, applauded his wife’s strength and gushed, “If you think you’re gonna walk on my sweet little angel, Heidi, you have something coming your way.”

Stephanie opened up about her rift with the pair on Monday’s episode of her “Pratt Cast” podcast. “No one knows the real Heidi,” the Made in Reality author said through tears. “If it weren’t for Heidi, I would have an epic relationship with my brother. So would my parents. … [They] are the most toxic people I’ve ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die.”

The Made in Chelsea alum added that Spencer, who shares 18-month-old son Gunner with Heidi, is a “horrific … human.” Stephanie continued, “Heidi is always No. 1 to Spencer, so you know what? Spencer is dead to me.”

The trio’s drama will play out on The Hills: New Beginnings, which premieres on MTV Monday, June 24.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!