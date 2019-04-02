The rest has been written! The Hills: New Beginnings, a revival of the MTV hit reality series, will debut on Monday, June 24, the network announced on Tuesday, April 2.

Brandon Thomas Lee – the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee – and O.C. alum Mischa Barton join returning cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port for the new series.

Brody’s wife, Kaitlynn Carter, Frankie’s wife, Jennifer Delgado, and Jason’s wife, Ashley Wahler, are also set to appear in the docuseries.

The first promo provides a brief catch-up of the biggest moments from the original show, which ran from 2006 to 2010. This includes Spencer and Heidi’s Ferris wheel engagement, Audrina calling out Justin Bobby for kissing another girl and Stephanie and Spencer going at it.

While not much new footage is released, the cast laughs together during a photo shoot and one duo heads to dinner together. The Hills fans will love this! Audrina, 33, and Justin Bobby, 37, who had a very messy on-again, off-again relationship in the Laguna Beach spinoff, are hanging out again – but as friends?

“I don’t even know where to start,” she tells him over dinner. The hairdresser responds, “With you and I?”

She nods and lifts her wine glass to cheers. “Friend,” she adds with a smirk.

While Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari will not be returning, Cavallari has opened up to Us Weekly about the series, revealing that Patridge and she have spoken about how filming is going.“She said it’s been hard for her. So, yeah, I’m kind of happy that I kind of don’t have to go back to that whole lifestyle,” the Uncommon James founder told Us exclusively in March.

In December, Patridge told Us that it’s “been great reconnecting” with the cast and that they’ve picked up right where they left off. She also teased the drama: “It’s been a wild ride!”

Plus, it may have led to love for her. In February, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the swimwear designer is dating bar owner Matt Chase.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24.

