She’s got a new man! The Hills: New Beginnings star Audrina Patridge is dating Matt Chase, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“They’ve been together for a little over a month,” the insider told Us of the 33-year-old swimwear designer’s new romance. “He’s really nice and sweet with her.”

The source added that Patridge took Chase to Steven Tyler’s Grammy Awards viewing party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation on Sunday, February 10.

News of the reality star’s relationship comes just four months after Us confirmed in September 2018 that Patridge had split from her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Ryan Cabrera. The former couple — who previously dated from January to May in 2010 — rekindled their fling in April 2018.

“They are really good friends first and foremost,” a source told Us of their split. “Ryan enjoys his bachelor style life. They just live two different lives … [They are both] busy and not in a place to be focusing on their relationship.”

Patridge opened up to Us in December about her continued friendship with the “On the Way Down” singer, 36. “I love Ryan,” she gushed. “He’s always been a part of my life and no matter if we’re together or not, we’re always in each other’s lives.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added: “I still talk to him every day. We hang out, like, there’s no label on it, we’re not making it into something, we’re just living and enjoying each other and seeing where it takes us … Time will tell, time will tell.”

Prior to her second go-around with Cabrera, Patridge was briefly married to BMX pro Corey Bohan. The MTV personality filed for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 days after she filed a temporary restraining order against the Australian athlete, 37, claiming he was violent. Bohan was not charged with domestic violence due to lack of evidence, Orange County District Attorney later confirmed to Us. Their divorce was finalized in December 2018.

