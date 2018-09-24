Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera may still be friends after their recent split, according to a source close to the musician, but The Hills star was the one to pull the plug on their relationship.

“They are really good friends first and foremost. Even though they’re not together romantically anymore, they have hung out and spent time with each other,” the source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that Patridge “broke up with him.”

The 33-year-old reality star and the 36-year-old singer, who previously dated for five months in 2010, rekindled their relationship this May amid her tumultuous divorce from Corey Bohan.

“Ryan considers her a friend first and foremost. They were just having fun together,” the source tells Us. “Ryan enjoys his bachelor style life. They just live two different lives.”

The source adds that the pair are “both busy and not in a place to be focusing on their relationship.”

Patridge, for her part, is set to appear on MTV’s revival of The Hills, which will premiere in 2019. The Dancing With the Stars alum is also battling for custody of her 2-year-old daughter, Kirra, with Bohan, whom she split from in September 2017 after 10 months of a marriage. In March, Patridge, who accused the BMX pro of domestic violence, filed for her temporary restraining order against him (granted after their September split) to become permanent.

“My main focus is raising and protecting my daughter,” she told Us exclusively at the time. “I’m in mom mode every day and trying to get through this.”

