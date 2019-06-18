Which ‘Hills’ Cast Members Are Game for ‘Bachelor’ or ‘Bachelorette’?

From The Hills to the mansion? It’s a possibility for the single cast members on the revival of the MTV hit.

However, she’s not the only single on New Beginnings! While both Audrina Patridge and Justin Bobby Brescia are looking for love, the exes are a little skeptical of the reality dating series.

“I mean, would you find love on it?” Brescia asked. Patridge responded, “Is that real love? I don’t know. I mean there’s only a couple of people that have actually found real love.”

“I’ve been asking for 12 years,” Stephanie Pratt told Us Weekly exclusively about conversations she’s had with The Bachelor host Chris Harrison about becoming the Bachelorette. “I would love to be on The Bachelorette. I asked Chris, but he said, ‘No.’ I’m still trying for the U.K.! Fingers crossed. I need a boyfriend.”

The mother of one then admitted, “I’m not opposed to it.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

