Shirtless Jason Momoa Gets Hosed Down After Muddy Dune Buggy Ride

Thirst trap! Jason Momoa shared a slideshow of shirtless photos of himself after getting covered in mud during a dune buggy ride on Thursday, July 30.

“Like a pig in s–t,” the Aquaman star, 40, wrote via Instagram. “Hard to explain this one. but i had an amazing day. now i need a dune buggy.”

With that in mind, Momoa teased that his epic sci-fi film Dune is “coming soon.”

In the pictures, the actor ditched his shirt and showed off his muscular physique as a man hosed the mud off his body and out of his long hair.

“Where do I apply for the hose guy’s job?” one Instagram user quipped in the comments section. Another echoed, “How does one get the job of hosing you down? Asking for a friend. No. That’s not true. I’m asking for me.”

Momoa has slowly started to make his way back to his beloved outdoors after being quarantined at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, he joked that he became a phys ed teacher to his 13-year-old daughter, Lola, and 11-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf.

“I’m like the PE coach, you know what I mean?” the Game of Thrones alum said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “Like, ‘Get your ass outside. Want to go rock climb, skateboard?’ But that’s about it.”

Momoa said during the interview that he has “much respect” for his children’s teachers because schoolwork tends to go over his head. That said, he enjoyed having downtime with his family.

“I rarely get to be home, so it’s pretty special,” he gushed to Ellen DeGeneres. “There’s a lot of things [to do]. We’ve got skateboard ramps and climbing walls and throwing tomahawks and shooting bow and arrow, and so we have a little bit of space. I feel very thankful. It’s nice being home. I’m never home.”

The See star shares Lola and Nakoa-Wolf with his wife, Lisa Bonet, whom he married in October 2017.

Scroll down to see more photos from Momoa’s dune buggy adventure!