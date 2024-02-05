Usher is stripping down for Skims.

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand announced that the 45-year old singer is the face of their new men’s underwear campaign in an Instagram post on Monday, February 5.

The photos, which are now posted all over Skims’ official website, feature Usher posing shirtless in various colored pairs of Skims Mens Stretch 5” boxer briefs.

The new underwear comes in four new colorways: Stone, Midnight Blue, Military and Oxblood. They are scheduled to drop on Monday, February 12, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

In the photo caption, Skims took the opportunity to announce “another juicy surprise.” On Friday, February 9, at midnight ET, a limited edition version of Usher’s new album, Coming Home, will be available for digital download via skims.com.

The exclusive version will feature alternative cover art, as well as a bonus track entitled “Naked.”

Fans flocked to the comments. “Kim you have outdone yourself 😍😍😍,” one social media user wrote. Another commented, “I mean this is just GENIUS ✨🖤.”

“When I was asked to partner with Skims Mens, I was so humbled,” Usher said in a statement. He also made sure to thank Kardashian, 43, for the collaboration.

“Kim’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense,” he said.

Usher joins a long line of other male celebrities who have appeared in Skims campaigns, including Neymar Jr., Nick Bosa, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Patrick Mahomes.

Usher has been keeping very busy lately. Between this latest Skims campaign and promoting his upcoming album, Coming Home, the singer will also be performing during the half-time show at the Superbowl on Sunday, February 11.