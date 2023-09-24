Everyone and their mothers are going to want tickets to see Usher perform at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show — including Kim Kardashian and her new love interest, Odell Beckham Jr.

Usher, 44, and Apple Music — the sponsor of the mid-game performance — enlisted a slew of famous faces to help announce the news on Sunday, September 24.

“I have the answers to the rumors,” Kardashian, 42, said during a pretaped phone call with the singer. “It’s not about me, it’s about you. You’re doing the Super Bowl.”

The “Confessions” singer replied: “Who playing with me, man?”

Kardashian further noted that she was telling the truth. “I know everything. I’ve seen you in Vegas twice, but this one’s gotta be different,” the Kardashians star added.

By the end of the video, Kardashian was already planning her attendance at the Big Game in February 2024. “So, it will be like me, my entire family, all my kids [and] maybe like 5 to 10 friends?” she said. “Who should I send my ticket request to?”

Kardashian — who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West — was not the only star to film an announcement video. NFL stars Beckham, 30, Deion Sanders and Marshawn Lynch also appeared in similar clips. (Usher’s lines were the same in each video, while the group varied their responses.)

Beckham, for his part, similarly asked Usher for a special request. “You know I can dance. Happy to come with you,” the Baltimore Ravens athlete noted in his video. “Yes, bro. I got this one move, the crowd’s gonna love it.”

Usher, Apple Music and the NFL announced on Sunday morning that he would headline the halftime show during next year’s championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“It has happened, ladies and gentlemen! It’s been a lot, like, to keep secrets from my own kids at home,” Usher quipped to Zane Lowe during a live interview for Apple Music 1 on Sunday. “A very, very close-knit group of people knew and were really excited about the entire thing. More than anything the fact that this is the most grand stage to ever play on, man.”

Usher, who is a father of four, previously opened up to Us Weekly about what this moment would mean for him as an artist.

“That moment is intended to go down in history. It’s a bucket list moment [and] everybody wants to have that one performance moment,” he exclusively told Us in February. “I was talking to L.A. Reid about [Rihanna’s show] yesterday. He was like, ‘No, you know, to have that moment and how to make a moment that people will remember forever, you have to have a catalog that services it.’ But how do you get it right and what songs do you select?”

He quipped at the time: “So, if I ever do a performance on the Super Bowl, [I’ll go through] the agony of having to go through my entire catalog and find the perfect songs that [people can] sing along [to] ‘cause you have to give people a little bit of the fantasy and excitement.”

While both Kardashian and Beckham will be Usher’s No. 1 cheerleaders during the show, it is unclear if they will attend together amid their burgeoning romance. Us confirmed earlier this month that they have recently started dating.

“Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual,” a source told Us. “There’s nothing official so they’re both allowed to date other people. Although they’re not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she’s not seeing anybody else.”