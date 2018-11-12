Deion Sanders and Brian Urlacher may have hung up their jerseys a few years back, but the retired NFL Hall of Famers still know how to tackle a problem – even if it’s in Hollywood! The veteran players stopped by Us Weekly to show off their new hair and partnership with Restore Hair, but they also made time to play a game of “Tailgate Talk.” In short, they were asked to weigh in on some celebrity situations in the news – and their responses were naturally comical. See what advice they would give to Justin Bieber, Ben Affleck and more in the video above!

For more on the football legends’ hair restoration, watch the video below to see their amazing before and after pics!

