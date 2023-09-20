Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr Have Fairly Casual Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have recently started dating, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual,” the insider says of Kardashian, 42, and the Baltimore Ravens player, 30.

“There’s nothing official so they’re both allowed to date other people,” the source tells Us. “Although they’re not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she’s not seeing anybody else.”

Kardashian and Beckham have “known each other for a while,” the source adds, noting the duo has previously hung out on multiple occasions.

“[Odell has] also spent time with most of the Kardashian family over the years at events like the Met Gala [and] the White Party,” the insider tells Us. “Neither one necessarily initiated things, but Odell did invite her to his birthday party last year. … They have great chemistry and Kim’s family fully approves.”

Related: Kim Kardashian's Dating History Through the Years A star-studded love life. Kim Kardashian‘s personal life has been in the spotlight for decades, no matter who she’s dated or married. Since 2000, Kardashian has been married three times. At only 19, she married producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years older than her. The marriage lasted three years until she called it quits […]

Kardashian’s new fling with the NFL star marks her first romance since she split from Pete Davidson in August 2022. The Kardashians personality met the comedian, 29, in October 2021 when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. They dated for seven months, which was Kardashian’s first relationship after her divorce. (Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, who share four children, were declared legally single in March 2022.)

After her split from Davidson, Kardashian said she was not interested in rushing into a new relationship for the sake of kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” she explained during a May appearance on Jay Shetty‘s “On Purpose” podcast. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

Related: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

One month later, Kardashian further detailed what she’s looking for in a new partner. “[I need him to] protect me [and] fight for me. Good hygiene and that is a given so I should maybe take that off,” she said during a June episode of The Kardashians. “[He should be] calm. No mom or dad issues. [I want someone who is] patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me [and] successful.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Beckham, for his part, last dated model Lauren Wood for four years beginning in 2019. They welcomed their first baby, son Zydn, in February 2022 days after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. It is not known when they split.

With reporting by Sarah Jones