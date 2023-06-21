Kim Kardashian is ready to move on from her split from Pete Davidson — and someone has already caught her attention.

Kardashian, 42, recently appeared on Hailey Bieber’s “Who’s In My Bathroom” YouTube series, which dropped on Wednesday, June 21. While the two women made ice cream sundaes in the bathroom, the Kardashians star was asked if she has a current celebrity crush in a game of “Truth or Shot.”

“I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true,” the Skims mogul quipped to Bieber, 26, before noting that the mystery man doesn’t know about her feelings. “I’m more into privacy these days.”

Instead of name-dropping the man she is interested in, Kardashian downed a shot of her sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila. “So, she has a crush but doesn’t want to say,” Bieber chimed in. “That’s cute for you.”

Kardashian — who shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West — has been single since August 2022 when Us Weekly confirmed that she split from Davidson, 29. Since the breakup, Kardashian has taken her time when it comes to diving back into the dating pool. (Her relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum marked her first romance since separating from West, 46.)

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” she said during a May appearance on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

She added: “I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone.”

Kardashian’s dating life has also been a major story line on The Kardashians season 3, which is currently airing on Hulu.

“I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak,” she told Scott Disick in the June 8 episode, nicknaming one man she went out with Fred. “What is so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone so I went to New York … [And this guy] so meets the standards.”

While Kardashian isn’t ready to divulge her mystery beau’s identity or if he is her new crush, she did open up about her love life preferences with the Rhode founder.

“Isn’t [makeup sex] like the best because it’s, like, you missed each other and you’re passionate and you are making up,” Kardashian gushed in the Wednesday video. “[And] I love a make-out!”

Despite a list of turn-ons, Kardashian admitted that “so many things” give her the “ick.” She added: “I mean, hygiene, for sure, if there’s any issues, like, don’t talk to me.”