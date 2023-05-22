On her own — but not really. Kim Kardashian opened up about when she’ll feel ready to fall in love again after her split from Pete Davidson.

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” the Kardashians star, 42, said on the Monday, May 22, episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast, confessing that she’s made some missteps in past relationships.

The makeup mogul explained that she doesn’t want to rush into a new romance because of how it might affect her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” she noted. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

The Skims founder added: “There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important. I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Kardashian was married to West, 45, for nearly seven years before filing for divorce in February 2021. The twosome were declared legally single in March 2022 and reached a settlement that November.

Amid her messy divorce, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum moved on with Davidson, 29, after connecting on the set of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner in April 2022, days before attending the annual Met Gala together in New York City.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that Kardashian and the King of Staten Island star called it quits after less than one year of dating. “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate,” a source exclusively revealed at the time, adding that the breakup wasn’t “sudden.”

The duo’s differing lifestyles contributed to their split. “They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard,” the insider told Us. “Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

Despite the end of their romance, Kardashian gushed over the “cutie” comedian in an Interview Magazine profile published in September 2022. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up,” she said.

Fans got their first look at season 3 of The Kardashians earlier this month — and the teaser showed the aspiring attorney seemingly breaking down in tears over her and Davidson’s split. Before the bombshell trailer dropped, Kardashian and the Bupkis star reunited at the 2023 Met Gala.

“Pete and Kim have a lot of history between them so it was nice running into each other at the Met Gala and being able to catch up for a bit,” a source exclusively told Us after the star-studded bash. “He’s glad they’re both very mature and handled the breakup like adults. … It’s likely the Met won’t be the last time they’re in the same room together.”