On good terms. Kim Kardashian raved about ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in a new interview published nearly one month after the pair called it quits.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, chatted with Mel Ottenberg, the editor-in-chief of Interview Magazine, for an American Dream-themed cover story posted on Tuesday, September 6. Toward the end of the conversation, Ottenberg hinted that Davidson, 28, would be welcome to shoot a cover of his own for the outlet someday — and teased the makeup mogul about the comedian’s BDE.

“He’s a cutie,” Kardashian said of the Saturday Night Live alum, laughing off the comment. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

Ottenberg also praised the KKW Beauty founder’s debut on SNL, where she and Davidson shared an onscreen kiss in October 2021. When asked whether she wants to continue trying her hand at acting, Kardashian replied, “Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

The reality star and the Guy Code alum sparked dating rumors after working together on the NBC sketch series. In November 2021, they confirmed their relationship status while holding hands in California. Us Weekly confirmed in August that the duo called it quits less than one year into their romance. (It’s unclear when Kardashian’s Interview profile was conducted.)

According to a source, the pair’s “busy schedules” played into their decision to break up. “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate,” the insider exclusively told Us last month. “It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup.”

At the time, a second source noted that the Skims CEO and the Set It Up actor hoped to “remain friends,” adding that the split was “upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is.”

Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in February 2021. The twosome share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Earlier this year, the California native was declared legally single and a judge granted her request to restore her last name.

Ahead of their breakup, Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson caused tension between her and West, 45, who frequently made his disapproval of the Meet Cute star known via social media. The drama continued post-split with the Yeezy designer continuing to call out Davidson in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts.

“Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” West wrote on September 1. (Us previously confirmed that Davidson was seeking treatment for his mental health after splitting from Kardashian.)

The Grammy winner also shared screenshots of texts allegedly exchanged between him and the Kardashians star as they appeared to disagree on where to send their kids to school for the coming year. While Kardashian has yet to make a public statement regarding the rapper’s claims, she made a playful comment about motherhood in her Interview profile.

“Maybe a little bit more sleep,” she joked when asked what she wants most in life. “Maybe kids that I don’t have to f–king bribe with Pokémon cards. Just ridiculous things. I don’t know. Time?”