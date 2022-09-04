Kanye West seemingly accused Kim Kardashian of using ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson to aggravate her estranged husband.

“Hi North I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos,” the rapper, 44, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 3, apparently imitating the former Saturday Night Live star. “I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad in hopes that he’ll do something illegal so we can take him out of your life.”

West also noted 28-year-old Davidson’s tattoo tributes to his children, claiming his son Saint’s name is among the comedian’s body art. The initials “knscp” were spotted on the Staten Island native’s neck earlier this spring, and it was widely reported that the tattoo stood for Kim and the initials of her and West’s children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

“Hi Saint Look at my tattoo I tatted your name on my body,” the “Jesus Walks” performer continued. “I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but nobody knows who he is.”

Cudi, 38, is one of many celebs feuding with West, largely due to his continued friendship with Davidson, who split from Kardashian, 41, last month after nine months of dating. The Ohio native addressed the beef in an Esquire interview, admitting it would take a “miracle” for the former collaborators to made amends.

“I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this s–t had anything to do with me,” Cudi said in the August cover story.

Us Weekly confirmed that Davidson was seeking trauma therapy after his August breakup, in large part due to the aggressive social media posts shared by West throughout his romance with Kardashian. The Bodies Bodies Bodies star was the reality star’s first serious relationship after she filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The exes were declared legally single in March as their divorce proceedings continue.

In another post via Instagram on Saturday, West claimed that he “just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools.” He previously complained about the school his and Kardashian’s children attend, and he claimed the KKW Beauty founder didn’t allow him to have a say in their kids’ education.

“Here is the through line,” the Yeezy designer wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 2. “Gap having meetings about me without me … me not having a say on where my children go to school. Call me whatever names you want. If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses, my brands and my children then you’re the ones who are crazy.”

He later shared a screenshot of a text message that he implied was sent to the Kardashians star along with the caption, “This is co-parenting.” In the text message, West proposed that their sons and daughters split time between two different schools.

The rapper had a busy week on social media. On Thursday, September 1, he seemingly accused Kardashian, Kris Jenner and the porn industry of “destroying my family” in a series of since-deleted social media uploads. “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie [Jenner] and Kim do,” he wrote alongside a photo of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s friend, Victoria Villarroel. “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

The Skims founder released a statement in February that West’s “constant attacks” via Instagram were “more harmful” to their children than any social media activity.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” the Kardashians star wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”