Kanye West: ‘Co-Parenting’ Involves Sending My Kids to Different Schools

A potential new plan. Kanye West shared an idea he seemingly pitched to ex-wife Kim Kardashian about having their children change schools.

“This is co-parenting,” the Yeezy designer, 45, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 2, along with a screenshot of a text message that he implied was sent to the SKIMS founder, 41. In the text, West proposed that their four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — split their week between two different schools. “Including field trips busing to educational places,” the rapper concluded his message.

Earlier in the day, West claimed that the KKW Beauty founder didn’t allow him to have a say in their children’s education. “Here is the through line,” he wrote via Instagram. “Gap having meetings about me without me … me not having a say on where my children go to school. Call me whatever names you want. If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses, my brands and my children then you’re the ones who are crazy.”

West’s latest posts come one day after he seemingly accused Kardashian, Kris Jenner and the porn industry of “destroying my family” in a series of since-deleted social media uploads. “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie [Jenner] and Kim do,” he wrote on Thursday, September 1, alongside a photo of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s friend, Victoria Villarroel. “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

The “Jesus Walks” rapper also shared screenshots of various text messages where he appeared to be arguing with someone about where the little ones would attend school this year. “We need to talk in person,” he apparently wrote to an unidentified recipient. “You don’t [get a] say of where the kids go to school. Why you get say cause you half white?” While West didn’t reveal who the message was meant for, he did appear to be responding to a test asking, “Can u please stop.”

In another screenshot, he told someone, “You don’t have so so [sic] over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me, I’m here. He captioned the Instagram upload: “God Loves Us.”

West later slammed commenters who critiqued his social media posts. “Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep. STFU and worry about your own kids,” he wrote in another since-deleted upload. “I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest level of control and discrimination based on the level I’m operating at. A conductor gotta turn they back to the audience to direct the orchestra. ‘Oh Ye crazy’ is basic as f–k at this point. I’m simply right.”

This is not the first time that West has publicly slammed Kardashian following their high-profile split. In February, the Illinois native bashed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for allowing their eldest daughter to have a TikTok account. However, Kardashian fired back soon afterward, claiming that West’s “constant attacks” were “more harmful” to their children than any social media activity.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” the Kardashians star wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

(Kardashian filed for divorce from the “Gold Digger” musician in February 2021. She was declared legally single in March.)

The Selfish author continued by explaining that she “wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship” with West following their split.

“It is what is best for our children, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” Kardashian concluded. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”