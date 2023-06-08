Moving on? Kim Kardashian hinted at a new man in her life while filming season 3 of The Kardashians.

During a new episode of the Hulu series, which started streaming on Thursday, June 8, Kim, 42, discussed her personal life during a dinner with Scott Disick.

“I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak,” the Skims founder told Scott, 40, about having to date in the public eye. “What is so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone so I went to New York … [And this guy] so meets the standards.”

Kim noted that she had plans to remain single following several high-profile relationships. “It’s just hard [to date] because what do those first dates look like? They are behind [closed] doors [because] we can’t go out. It is kind of awkward,” she continued. “I just don’t want to date one person. This is my year.”

The aspiring lawyer previously offered viewers a glimpse into her personal life when she started dating Pete Davidson in fall 2021. The romance, which ended in August 2022 after less than a year, came amid her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye, 45, who share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, called it quits in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The California native was declared legally single in March 2022 and the divorce was finalized later that year.

During a new episode of her reality show, Kim discussed how her preferences in the bedroom have changed since she’s returned to the dating scene.

“I pretty much have the lights off now,” she shared. “It is so weird. But then, I can walk out in a thong of a photoshoot with 100 people working on set. But if it’s like you’re there with me I am like, ‘Wait don’t look at me. Turn the lights off.'”

Late last month, a source told Us Weekly that Kim was taking things slow with a mystery man.

“Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in. So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet,” the insider shared late last month. “She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal. She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go.”

Kim later revealed she wasn’t in a rush to get into a serious relationship, saying on Jay Shetty‘s “On Purpose” podcast, “I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life. If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it?”

She added: “There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important. I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.