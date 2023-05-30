Ready for romance? Kim Kardashian has her eyes on someone new — but she’s trying to take things slowly.

“Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Skims cofounder, 42. “So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet.”

While the Hulu personality is “interested in pursuing things” with the mystery person, she still “wants to keep it under the radar” in the early stages.

“She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal,” the source explains. “She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Kardashians star was last publicly linked to Pete Davidson, whom she started dating in October 2021 after they connected during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. During their whirlwind romance, the reality star and the comedian, 29, attended the 2022 Met Gala together and spent time with Kardashian’s four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

In August 2022, however, Us confirmed that the SNL alum and the Selfish author called it quits after less than one year together. “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate,” an insider told Us at the time, explaining that the duo’s packed calendars made it difficult for them to spend time together. “They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed that she doesn’t want to rush into a new romance after her split from Davidson, in part because of her kids. The California native and West, 45, share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” Kardashian explained during a May 22 interview on Jay Shetty‘s “On Purpose” podcast. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

The beauty mogul noted that her work keeps her so busy that she doesn’t feel like she’s missing anything in her life at the moment. “There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important,” she said. “I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo were declared legally single in March 2022 and finalized their settlement in November of that year.

West, for his part, has since been linked to Irina Shayk, Julia Fox and Chaney Jones. In January, the Grammy winner had a wedding ceremony with Bianca Censori, who has been an architectural designer at Yeezy since 2020. It was unclear whether the union was legally binding, but an insider told Us at the time that the milestone was “very real” for the rapper and Censori, 28.