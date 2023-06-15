She knows what she wants. Kim Kardashian is focused on manifesting the perfect man for herself.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, June 15, the KKW Beauty founder, 42, broke down all the traits she wanted to see in a future boyfriend.

“[I need him to] protect me [and] fight for me. Good hygiene and that is a given so I should maybe take that off,” Kim said while reading off her phone. “[He should be] calm. No mom or dad issues. [I want someone who is] patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me [and] successful.”

The reality star noted that “good teeth” is an important part of her list. “Teeth are, like, one of my biggest turn-ons. The straighter, the hornier I will get. I am just kidding — but not kidding,” she joked in a confessional. “Also, no balding. But then I don’t know … if I am in love then I will rub your bald head. But we are just talking about our perfection list.”

Kim went on to say that she wanted to find someone who added to her life. “[He should be] spontaneous, fun [and] my friends and family love him,” she continued. “[I want] someone that can be a role model for my kids — especially someone my boys can look up to.”

While filming her Hulu series, the aspiring lawyer said she didn’t want someone who had “heavy baggage,” adding, “I have enough. [I hope he is] taller than me and someone that loves to work out. [He should be a] motivated and independent person. Someone who is not clingy and someone with good taste.”

In a post-credits scene, Kim kept listing more characteristics that appeal to her.

“[I like someone] smart, kind and [who] has great manners. I want to love their scent even after the gym. [He should be able] to read a room. We could get facials together and laser,” she shared. “[The potential man should] have their own s—t going on but also adaptable. Respect to others especially when no one is watching.”

Earlier in the season, the California native hinted that she had a new man in her life. “I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak,” Kim, who shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West said in a June 6 episode. “What is so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone so I went to New York … [And this guy] so meets the standards.”

She continued: “It’s just hard [to date] because what do those first dates look like? They are behind [closed] doors [because] we can’t go out. It is kind of awkward. I just don’t want to date one person. This is my year.”

The TV personality’s insight into her personal life comes after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kim was taking things slow with a mystery man.

“Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in. So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet,” the insider shared late last month. “She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal. She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go.”

That same month, the Skims founder discussed her decision to not rush into a new relationship.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life. If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it?” she said on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast in May. “There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important. I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.