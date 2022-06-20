For more than 15 years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has shared every aspect of their lives with the world: the good, the bad, the ugly … and the sexy.

In fact, the reality TV stars have gotten super comfortable talking about their steamy love lives on the family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian, for example, never misses an opportunity to gush over her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and his “BDE.”

During a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians, the SKKN founder revealed why she initially thought the Saturday Night Live funnyman would make the perfect partner following her February 2021 split from ex-husband Kanye West.

“I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him. I was just thinking, like … I heard about this BDE (big d–k energy). I was just basically DTF (down to f–k),'” the mother of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the “Praise God” artist, laughed during a private confessional.

“When I turned 40, everyone told me it was the ‘best sex of your life.’ … And, so far [wink],” Kim added.

The E! alum and the King of Staten Island actor began dating in October 2021 after Kim’s Saturday Night Live debut. Since then, they’ve made a number of notable appearances together, including at the 2022 Met Gala. The A-list duo are even thinking about shacking up!

“Their relationship continues to grow. They’re very secure with their relationship and talk future plans and moving in together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022.

“They’re looking forward to vacationing together this summer and having romantic alone time. He just wants to make her happy and is making up for not being able to go with her to Kourtney’s wedding,” the insider noted, referring to Kim’s eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her husband, Travis Barker, hosting an over-the-top wedding in Italy in May 2022.

As fans know, nobody dishes about their sex life more than the Poosh.com founder and the Blink-182 drummer.

