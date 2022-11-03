Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood

If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football.

Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills.

He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and like any good Louisiana-loving football player, he stayed in-state for college at Louisiana State University.

His name has been commonplace in the world of football ever since the New York Giants drafted him in 2014. This star is popular on and off the field, and you’ll often find him on the cover of Hollywood magazines.

The man’s drive and love for a good time undoubtedly attracted his girlfriend Lauren Wood. The young model and actress is a giant fan of her boyfriend and attends a lot of his games. Plus, she’s the mother of his child!

Let’s take a closer look at their lives and explore their relationship: