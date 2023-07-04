Kim Kardashian not only attended the same event as Kanye West‘s former flame Chaney Jones — but the reality star almost matched outfits with her as well.

Eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out that Kardashian, 42, and Jones, 25, were both in attendance at Michael Rubin‘s party July 4th party, which took place on Monday, July 3. The event, which is hosted in the Hamptons, featured a star-studded guest list and an all-white dress code.

The reality star offered a glimpse at her outfit while filming a TikTok with Lori Harvey. Kardashian showed off a two-piece white top and a low-rise skirt while posing with Harvey, 26, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye.

Meanwhile, Jones appeared to be wearing an identical top while kicking off the Independence Day festivities. “Dreamy ☁️✨,” the social media influencer captioned her social media uploads, which showed her wearing a one-piece version of the white ensemble.

In the comments section, fans questioned whether West’s ex-wife and former girlfriend ran into each other while sporting similar outfits. The rapper’s love life made headlines in February 2021 after Kardashian filed for divorce following nearly seven years of marriage.

The Skims founder, who share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with West, 46, later moved on with Pete Davidson. (The twosome split in August 2022.) West, for his part, briefly dated actress Julia Fox in early 2022 before sparking romance rumors with Jones.

After fans questioned Jones’ resemblance to Kardashian when she was linked to West, the model shut down comments about any physical similarities between the duo. “No, not really,” Jones told TMZ in March 2022 about whether she saw the resemblance, adding, “No, [Kanye and I], we don’t speak about [Kim].”

That same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that West and Jones were “not exclusive” in their romance.

“She’s his muse and hangs out with his posse. She’s a beautiful model and looks like Kim. So, obviously, he’s attracted to her,” the insider revealed. “He would pick Kim over anyone but since they’re no longer dating, he’s doing the next best thing — creating another Kim Kardashian. Chaney is going along with it and is loving his fashion suggestions. They’re enjoying spending time together.”

The Yeezy designer’s connection with Jones ultimately fizzled out and he has since settled down with Bianca Censori. In January, Us confirmed that West exchanged vows with the Yeezy architectural designer in a seemingly symbolic ceremony.

“Things couldn’t be better for Kanye and Bianca and they’re doing amazing,” a second source shared with Us in June. “Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is.”

Kardashian, for her part, recently explained why she isn’t in a rush to get into a serious relationship.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” she said on Jay Shetty‘s “On Purpose” podcast in May. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it?”

The aspiring lawyer added: “There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important. I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”