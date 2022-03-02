Keeping it casual. Kanye West has been spotted with Chaney Jones several times since his split from Julia Fox, but they’re not getting serious — yet.

“They’re not exclusive,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the rapper, 44, and the model, 24. “She’s his muse and hangs out with his posse.”

The Grammy winner first sparked dating speculation with Jones last month when he invited her to a Donda 2 listening party in Los Angeles. At the time, the “Famous” artist was still dating Fox, 32, whom he met on New Year’s Eve 2021.

West seemingly confirmed his romance with Jones on Tuesday, March 1, when he shared a screenshot of an article about himself and the University of Delaware graduate. The Instagram post included a photo from The Shade Room that showed the duo out together with the caption, “It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong.”

Fans have noticed that the social media star bears a striking resemblance to the Yeezy designer’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. According to the first insider, their similarities are one reason for West’s interest in Jones.

“She’s a beautiful model and looks like Kim,” the source explains. “So, obviously, he’s attracted to her.”

The Skims founder, 41, filed for divorce from the producer in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Us confirmed that a judge declared the reality star legally single and restored her maiden name during a court hearing on Wednesday, March 2. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been dating Pete Davidson since October 2021.

West, for his part, is “enjoying the single dating life,” but he’s not interested in settling down again at the moment.

“He would pick Kim over anyone but since they’re no longer dating, he’s doing the next best thing — creating another Kim Kardashian,” the insider tells Us. “Chaney is going along with it and is loving his fashion suggestions. They’re enjoying spending time together.”

The Chicago native seemingly made Fox his muse during their relationship as well, dressing her in looks very similar to those favored by Kardashian. The Uncut Gems star and the “Heartless” singer called it quits in February, but Fox claimed she has no hard feelings about the breakup.

“It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, adding that the short-lived romance was like “hitting a reset button.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

