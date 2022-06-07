It’s over. Kanye West and Chaney Jones have called it quits after five months of dating, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“Kanye and Chaney are done,” an insider tells Us of the rapper, 44, and the model, 24. “They split amicably. There’s no bad blood, things just fizzled.”

Jones sparked speculation about her relationship status with West after she deleted all photos of him from her Instagram. She is, however, still following the Grammy winner.

According to the source, the “Heartless” singer just returned from a lengthy trip to Japan, where “he’s been working and hiding out.” Last month, Jones, who was first linked to West in January, shared several Instagram Story snaps of herself and the Chicago native enjoying a trip to Tokyo.

Meanwhile, fans noted that the May trip happened at the same time that West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was hosting a birthday party for their youngest son, Psalm, who turned 3 on May 9. The former spouses also share North, 8, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4.

That same month, Jones made headlines when she shared a photo of herself showing a new tattoo on her wrist that read “Ye” — one of West’s monikers.

When the Yeezy designer and the First State Behavioral Health COO were first spotted together in January, West was dating Julia Fox, whom he met on New Year’s Eve. After a whirlwind romance, however, a rep for the Uncut Gems actress, 32, confirmed in February that the duo split after less than two months of dating.

In the meantime, the “Famous” artist’s relationship with Jones was just starting to heat up. West seemingly confirmed the twosome’s romance in March when he posted a screenshot of an article about himself about the couple via Instagram.

“She’s a beautiful model and looks like Kim,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “So, obviously, he’s attracted to her.”

Fans also noticed a resemblance to Kardashian, 41, when Jones was first spotted with West, but the Skims founder later said the comparisons don’t bother her. “I just want him to be happy and, like, she seems like the sweetest — just whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is,” the beauty mogul said during an April appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I think that it’ll reflect in your life and your work, everything and how you are as a parent. As long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that. Truly.”

Jones, for her part, doesn’t see the similarities between herself and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021. “No, not really,” she told TMZ in March when asked if she thinks they look alike. “[Kanye and I], we don’t speak about [Kim].”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

