Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks.

“No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between Kim Kardashian and herself. “No, [Kanye and I], we don’t speak about [Kim].”

The social media influencer’s relationship with the Yeezy designer, 44, made headlines in February after the pair were spotted together multiple times in Miami when she attended a Donda 2 listening party.

West — who was linked to actress Julia Fox earlier this year — seemingly made his Instagram debut with Jones earlier this month. The “Heartless rapper” posted a since-deleted screenshot of an article from The Shade Room about himself and the University of Delaware alum. “It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong,” the caption of the March 1 post read.

“They’re not exclusive,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly of the rapper and Jones at the time. “She’s his muse and hangs out with his posse. She’s a beautiful model and looks like Kim. So, obviously, he’s attracted to her.”

The source added: “He would pick Kim over anyone but since they’re no longer dating, he’s doing the next best thing — creating another Kim Kardashian. Chaney is going along with it and is loving his fashion suggestions. They’re enjoying spending time together.”

The Illinois native was married to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in February 2021. The estranged couple — who share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — were declared legally single earlier this month.

As the KKW Beauty entrepreneur moved on with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson in October 2021, West has been vocal about his dislike for the 28-year-old comedian, referring to him as “Skete” and brutally killing a claymation effigy of Davidson in the “Eazy” music video, released earlier this month.

“The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” the “Praise God” musician said in a since-deleted March 13 Instagram video while praying that Kardashian would allow the pair’s four children to attend that morning’s Sunday service. “I fought it publicly for a year and a half. I’ve been dragged how she’s not my wife, she don’t have [my] last name and now he’s texting me, bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife and I’m like well, ‘Who’s watching my children?’ if he [is] texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”

Davidson, for his part, allegedly shared the screenshots of the text messages between him and West via his friend Dave Sirius’ Instagram account, alongside a shirtless bedroom selfie captioned, “In bed with your wife.”

Davidson’s alleged message also claimed that he and the reality TV star would “stop” being so nice if West continued provoking them before offering to help him cope with his mental health struggles.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!