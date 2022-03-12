A courtside date. Kanye West and Chaney Jones attended the Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday, March 11, and the pair was smiling from ear-to-ear as they snuggled up in front of the cameras.

The pair had curtsied seats to watch the Lakers play the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. They matched in black outfit, with the “Power” rapper, 44, wearing a dark hoodie and jeans with black Balenciaga rain boots. West wore a ski mask on his way into the building, but he took the covering off for the game.

Jones, 24, stepped out in tight leather pants, knee high boots and a biking top that was partially unzipped to create a plunging neckline. The model accessorized with sunglasses (which she kept on for the indoor game) and black biker gloves.

While in their seats, they enjoyed some concessions, and Jones was seen snuggling up to West’s shoulder. She put her arms around him as they took in the game, where the Lakers won with a score of 122 to 109.

The Yeezy designer and Jones first were linked in February when she attended his Donda 2 listening party. The rapper was still seeing Julia Fox at the time, but he and the Uncut Gems actress ended their casual relationship shortly after that.

West seemingly confirmed his romance with the social media influencer on March 1. He shared a since-deleted screenshot of an article about himself and the University of Delaware graduate via Instagram. The post included a snap from The Shade Room that showed the duo out together with the caption, “It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong.”

An insider confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month that the new couple are “not exclusive,” and Jones serves as West’s “muse” and “hangs out with his posse.”

Another source added, “She’s a beautiful model and looks like Kim. So, obviously, he’s attracted to her.”

“He would pick Kim over anyone but since they’re no longer dating, he’s doing the next best thing — creating another Kim Kardashian,” the insider told Us. “Chaney is going along with it and is loving his fashion suggestions. They’re enjoying spending time together.”

Their outing came as Kardashian, 41, acknowledged her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson, who she started dating in the fall. The two went Instagram official on Friday with photos from their Valentine’s Day celebration.

The KKW Beauty founder, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, shared a slideshow that included a blurry selfie of the two as well as snap with the SNL star’s head in her lap.

The gesture comes amid West’s feud with Davidson, 28. The rapper’s “Eazy” music video showed a claymation effigy of the King of Staten Island star being tortured and killed. A new version of the visual was released on Friday that blurred out an animated Davidson’s face as a skinned money beat him.

West and Kardashian’s divorce is ongoing, but on Wednesday, March 9, a judge declared the Selfish author legally single and allowed her to drop West from her legal name.

The “Jesus Walks” performer and Kardashian share four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Scroll down to see photos from Jones and West’s night at the basketball game: