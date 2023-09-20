Years before Odell Beckham Jr. sparked a flirty romance with Kim Kardashian, the NFL star was close with her younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé, now 39, and Beckham, now 30, were spotted together in photos published by TMZ. In the snaps, the reality star cuddled up to the Baltimore Ravens athlete over Memorial Day Weekend.

A source subsequently denied that they were fully dating, telling Us Weekly at the time that they were “just flirting at a party.”

Later that year, Khloé started seeing basketball star Tristan Thompson. The Good American cofounder dated Thompson, 32, on and off until late 2021 after she found out that he cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and fathered her baby, son Theo. Khloé and Thompson now coparent their two children: True, 5, and Tatum, 13 months. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 6, with Jordan Craig.)

Related: Khloe Kardashian’s Dating History: Every Rapper and Athlete She’s Romanced Khloe Kardashian seems to have a thing for rappers and athletes — click through to revisit her past relationships

Beckham started dating model Lauren Wood in 2019. The pair, who welcomed son Zydn in February 2022, ultimately called it quits earlier this year before Beckham got cozy with Kim, 42.

“Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual,” a second source exclusively told Us of Kim and Beckham. “[Odell has] also spent time with most of the Kardashian family over the years at events like the Met Gala [and] the White Party.”

The insider added that Beckham and the Skims mogul have “great chemistry,” and her famous family already approves of the coupling.

Related: Kim Kardashian's Dating History Through the Years A star-studded love life. Kim Kardashian‘s personal life has been in the spotlight for decades, no matter who she’s dated or married. Since 2000, Kardashian has been married three times. At only 19, she married producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years older than her. The marriage lasted three years until she called it quits […]

Kim previously dated Pete Davidson for seven months until August 2022, which was her first relationship after her divorce from Kanye West. Kim and West, 46, were declared legally single in March 2022 and share four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

During Kim’s single era, she teased in June that she had a new crush. “I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true,” she said during a round of Truth or Dare with Hailey Bieber on her YouTube series in June. “I’m more into privacy these days.”

While Kim wasn’t ready to divulge her secret crush’s identity, she did reveal her dating preferences — and “icks.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Isn’t [makeup sex] like the best because it’s, like, you missed each other and you’re passionate and you are making up,” she told Bieber, 26. “[And] I love a makeout!”

Despite her lengthy list of turn-ons, Kim did note that “so many things” give her the “ick.” She added at the time: “I mean, hygiene, for sure, if there’s any issues, like, don’t talk to me.”