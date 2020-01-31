Kim Kardashian is at it again! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Thursday, January 30, to espouse another bit of her food-focused wisdom after revealing her McDonald’s order in a new Super Bowl commercial.

The ad for the fast-food chain, which was unveiled on Thursday, features orders from several famous people including Kardashian, 39, and her husband, Kanye West. In fact, the spot opens on the 42-year-old rapper’s order, which consists of fries, a milkshake and chicken nuggets with three packets of tangy BBQ sauce on the side.

Kardashian’s order, on the other hand, boasts an apple pie, a cheeseburger, fries, a milkshake and chicken nuggets with a single packet of honey.

After the commercial premiered, a Twitter user who was seemingly inspired by the E! personality shared, “I gotta try dipping my chicken nuggets in honey.”

The tweet caught the eye of Kardashian, who confirmed her choice of McNugget condiment is the way to go. “WHATTTT? Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!” she replied.

When another user chimed in and implied the KKW Beauty founder must be referring to honey mustard, not plain honey, the California native set the record straight with a stern retort. “HATE HONEY MUSTARD,” she declared.

While there were a few Twitter users who didn’t support the California native’s chicken nugget topping choice, several others had her back. “Omggg yes Kim!!!! I swear by honey and nuggets,” wrote one, to which Kardashian responded: “You get me.”

Another user pointed out that this is the second time in recent months that the Skims creator has gifted the world with one of her ace food tricks. “First microwaved M&M’s and now THIS,” the fan wrote. “We don’t deserve all of these life hacks okurrr!”

Kardashian shared the M&M hack that user referenced in November 2019. As the star explained via her Instagram Stories at the time, the trick involves softening the candies just a tad before you eat them. “Fun fact about me is I take M&Ms and I heat them up in the microwave for 20 seconds so that inside they’re hot and the chocolate is melty,” she said.

The Selfish author added: “They’re hot and deliciously melty … You have no idea how good melted M&Ms are from the inside.”

About a week later, Kardashian tweeted about her M&M hack again and referred to it as her “secret of life.”