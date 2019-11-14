



Just call her the candy whisperer! Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 13, to share her go-to M&M hack with her social media followers … and it’s pretty darn impressive.

The KKW Beauty founder, 39, divulged the trick while sitting in a car with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. “Fun fact about me is I take M&Ms and I heat them up in the microwave for 20 seconds so that inside they’re hot and the chocolate is melty,” she explained while holding a plateful of blue and white morsels.

After eating one of the treats, Kim was so impressed with the result that she encouraged health-conscious Kourtney, 40, to sample a candy herself. “Oh my gosh, Kourtney. Try one,” she implored.

Despite the Poosh founder’s declaration that M&Ms are “all food coloring” and that these specific ones were “disgustingly microwaved,” she gave in and decided to taste one.

Khloé, 35, joked of her eldest sister from the back seat: “She’s always fun.”

Though Kourtney is no fan of sweets or processed food, even she had to admit that Kim is onto something with her microwave method. “Wow, so good,” the nutritiously minded star said after munching on an M&M. “It was worth it.”

“It was worth it,” Kim repeated as Kourtney went back for seconds. ”I’ll have another,” she said with a chuckle.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Kim revealed a little bit more about what made her M&Ms so special. “They’re hot and deliciously melty … You have no idea how good melted M&Ms are from the inside.”

Despite the candy’s declared deliciousness, Kourtney’s M&M craving is a bit surprising since she often steers clear of junk food. In fact, in a new teaser clip from the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of three argues with Kim over the specifics of a Candy Land theme for daughter Penelope, 7, and 6-year-old niece North’s joint birthday party.

“It’s not going to be healthy no matter what,” she relented, expressing a desire for the bash to have treats that are “somewhat” nutritious. “But I’m saying let’s do not the nasty stuff with food coloring and all that gross sh-t.”

Kim disagreed, noting that her sister was being too strict and going against the birthday girls’ wishes. “Kourtney has this vision of no sugar or no disgusting chemicals in candy,” the Selfish author tells the KUWTK cameras. “It’s, like, a completely sugar-free, gluten-free, party-free, fun-free zone because Kourtney has decided that.”

Adds Kim: “It just doesn’t make sense and it really wasn’t the theme of what North and Penelope wanted for their birthday.”

As the Skims creator told her sibling, “I want a fun kids party with real candy.”

Kim eventually won this argument, as Penelope and North celebrated their birthdays with a party in June that featured an array of sweets including ice cream, lollipops and a pair of candy-filled cakes.