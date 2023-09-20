Odell Beckham Jr. and ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood’s son is a super baby, who was born days after the NFL star won Super Bowl LVI.

“This last week has been one that I truly could never forget. I had never been more prepared and focused for a game in my life, I was ready to go nuclear and perform at the highest level that I ever had in my career. I knew it and I felt it in my soul, I was in my biggggest bag n nothin was goin to stop me,” Beckham wrote via Instagram in February 2022 days after the Los Angeles Rams clinched the Lombardi Trophy. “[Then,] 2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me. A moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born [and] at that moment I knew my life changed for the better.”

Beckham and Wood started dating in 2019 before ultimately going their separate ways nearly four years later in 2023.

Scroll below to see the exes’ sweetest pics with son Zydn: