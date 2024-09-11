Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Finalize Their Divorce 1 Year After Their Split

By
GettyImages-1473203017 Joe Jonas Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Karwai Tang/WireImage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have finalized their divorce one year after filing to end their marriage.

Us Weekly can confirm that the divorce was finalized on Friday, September 6. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Jonas, 35, and Turner, 28, have kept the terms of the settlement “confidential.”

Us has reached out to representatives of Jonas for comment.

Jonas, who was married to Turner for four years and shares daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with the actress, filed for divorce on September 5, 2023. The filing, obtained by Us at the time, revealed that Jonas deemed the relationship “irretrievably broken.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Rare Quotes About Parenting

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline

One day later, Turner and Jonas released a joint statement which labeled the divorce a “joint decision.” But the split soon took a turn when Turner filed a lawsuit in Manhattan on September 21, 2023, that requested for their children to be returned to England, where she was residing.

Turner’s lawsuit seeked “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” and stated that their “wrongful retention” began on September 20. A rep for Jonas told Us just hours after Turner’s filing that, “The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

In a joint statement from Jonas and Turner provided to Us the following month, the pair revealed they had agreed to temporarily split custody of their children. “ After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” Jonas and Turner said in October 2023. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

GettyImages-1395370012 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in 2022 Gotham/Getty Images

The Game of Thrones alum and musician shared a short-term biweekly custody arrangement which saw the children travel between Turner’s home in the U.K. and New York City, where Jonas resides.

The custody arrangement continued as the pair undertook further mediation. In court documents filed by Jonas on May 13, it was revealed that he and Turner were committed to pursuing “an amicable resolution of all issues.”

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal

The pair have spoken publicly about the breakdown of their marriage, with Jonas revealing in an interview with Billboard last month that it has influenced new solo music from him.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Messy Divorce and Custody Battle

Related: Breaking Down Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Divorce, Custody Battle

“It was scary at times, and also freeing,” Jonas told the outlet in an article published on August 26 which discussed his upcoming album, Music for People Who Believe in Love. “I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast.”

For her part, Turner, who recently began dating British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson,  told British Vogue in May that she struggled to find her voice within the situation. “There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” the actress said in an article published on May 15. “I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself.”

In this article

Joe Jonas Bio Pic

Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner Bio Page

Sophie Turner

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.