Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have finalized their divorce one year after filing to end their marriage.

Us Weekly can confirm that the divorce was finalized on Friday, September 6. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Jonas, 35, and Turner, 28, have kept the terms of the settlement “confidential.”

Us has reached out to representatives of Jonas for comment.

Jonas, who was married to Turner for four years and shares daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with the actress, filed for divorce on September 5, 2023. The filing, obtained by Us at the time, revealed that Jonas deemed the relationship “irretrievably broken.”

One day later, Turner and Jonas released a joint statement which labeled the divorce a “joint decision.” But the split soon took a turn when Turner filed a lawsuit in Manhattan on September 21, 2023, that requested for their children to be returned to England, where she was residing.

Turner’s lawsuit seeked “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” and stated that their “wrongful retention” began on September 20. A rep for Jonas told Us just hours after Turner’s filing that, “The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

In a joint statement from Jonas and Turner provided to Us the following month, the pair revealed they had agreed to temporarily split custody of their children. “ After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” Jonas and Turner said in October 2023. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

The Game of Thrones alum and musician shared a short-term biweekly custody arrangement which saw the children travel between Turner’s home in the U.K. and New York City, where Jonas resides.

The custody arrangement continued as the pair undertook further mediation. In court documents filed by Jonas on May 13, it was revealed that he and Turner were committed to pursuing “an amicable resolution of all issues.”

The pair have spoken publicly about the breakdown of their marriage, with Jonas revealing in an interview with Billboard last month that it has influenced new solo music from him.

“It was scary at times, and also freeing,” Jonas told the outlet in an article published on August 26 which discussed his upcoming album, Music for People Who Believe in Love. “I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast.”

For her part, Turner, who recently began dating British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, told British Vogue in May that she struggled to find her voice within the situation. “There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” the actress said in an article published on May 15. “I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself.”