Joe Jonas wants to open up about his life changes over the past few years — including his divorce from Sophie Turner — on his new solo album, but he isn’t going to tear anyone apart in the process.

“It was scary at times, and also freeing,” Jonas, 35, explained in an interview with Billboard published on Monday, August 26, referencing the process of creating his new album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, which is set to be released Friday, October 18. “I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast.”

Jonas, who filed for divorce from Turner, 28, in September 2023, noted that he has a “beautiful life to be grateful for,” including his two daughters with his ex-wife: Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

“I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that — but also, the journey to get here,” he told the outlet. “I was going through a lot of life changes, finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be. And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet.”

Jonas debuted “Work It Out,” the first single from his new album, in July — and fans were quick to speculate that the lyrics referenced his ongoing divorce from Turner.

“Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad ’cause you’re making the room uncomfortable,” Jonas sings in the first verse. “OK, I get it, right now, you’re feelin’ so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible.”

Jonas and Turner were married for four years, welcoming Willa and Delphine in 2020 and 2022, respectively. In September 2023, news broke that Jonas filed for divorce, calling their relationship “irretrievably broken.”

Although the former couple went through several courtroom battles regarding custody of their children, the pair announced in October 2023 that they had decided to split custody.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.,” Jonas and Turner told Us Weekly in a joint statement at the time. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Despite agreeing to coparent, Jonas requested to continue mediation with Turner in May.

According to the filing obtained by Us, the exes will “continue to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.”