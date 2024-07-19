Joe Jonas debuted “Work It Out” — the first single from his upcoming solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love — on Friday, July 19. While he hasn’t revealed exactly what the song is about, the lyrics are seriously telling.

“Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad ’cause you’re making the room uncomfortable,” the opening lyrics read. “OK, I get it, right now, you’re feelin’ so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible.”

Fans were quick to speculate that Jonas was referencing his ongoing divorce from Sophie Turner with whom he coparents daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 2. (Us Weekly confirmed their split in September 2023 after four years of marriage.)

With lines like “even baddies get saddies,” it seems like the song might break down exactly what Jonas has been going through in the public eye for the better part of the past year with his split.

Ahead of the song’s release, Jonas, 34, teased the concept behind the album, which will be released on October 18.

“This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird’s-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me,” he shared in a Wednesday, July 17, press release. “When we take a moment to breathe, pause and reflect on the positives, my hope is that we can find acceptance and ultimately peace in the present moment. It’s OK to cry and mourn a loss — it’s part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enables us to be there for the people we care about.”

According to Jonas, Music for People Who Believe in Love “speaks to the experiences of being a father, being a friend to oneself and others and the happiness I’ve found in doing what I love for a living. I feel incredibly fortunate to travel the world and connect with people through my music, as well as having had the opportunity to work with some of the most talented musicians, songwriters and producers on this project.”

Jonas went on to explain his inspirations for the record. “A director I once worked with had a handwritten note above his camera during filming that asked, ‘What do you want them to feel?’ This question still resonates with me every time I step on stage or create new music,” he continued. “The ability to perform, connect deeply with an audience and evoke positive emotions, or even healing, is a gift I cherish.”

Jonas concluded by describing the album as “a reflection and celebration of life,” adding, “I hope it brings you as much joy as it brought me creating it.”

Music for People Who Believe in Love will be Jonas’ second solo album following his 2011 record, Fastlife. In recent years, he reunited with his siblings Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas to revive the Jonas Brothers and served as the frontman of DNCE.

Joe revealed earlier this month that his upcoming album features “the most personal music” he has ever put out, sharing on the “Therapuss With Jake Shane” podcast that he needed to “just express some stuff for myself.”