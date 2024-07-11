Joe Jonas Teases Most Personal Music Yet After Sophie Turner Split

Joe Jonas is releasing a very personal new album in the aftermath of his split from Sophie Turner.

During the Wednesday, July 10, episode of the “Therapuss With Jake Shane” podcast, Joe, 34, discussed how his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas supported his decision to branch out with his own discography.

“I asked for my brothers’ blessings. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go work on — I don’t want to call it solo — but I’m gonna go do something on my own. And I don’t feel like it’s [my former band] DNCE. I need to just express some stuff for myself,'” Joe recalled. “And they’re like, ‘Go for it.’ Nick booked a movie. Kevin was going to do another season of Claim to Fame — so I had the window of time.”

Joe has been performing with his siblings as the Jonas Brothers since 2005. The trio went on a hiatus in 2010 to pursue solo projects but reunited two years later to record a new album. The Jonas Brothers later canceled their plans and instead announced the band’s breakup in 2013.

Related: Song Lyrics Inspired by Celeb Breakups From Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, Us Weekly is revisiting the most famous song lyrics inspired by celebrity breakups. Swift, for her part, has always been open about her writing about her ex-boyfriends. “If guys don’t want me to write bad songs about them, they shouldn’t do bad things,” the […]

As part of his attempt to branch out, Joe continued to make music as part of DNCE, which featured Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle. The Jonas Brothers then reunited in 2019 with Happiness Begins and their sixth studio album was released four years later.

Joe is once again taking time for himself as he prepares to release his song “Work It Out” later this month. His solo album, meanwhile, is expected to come out later this year. According to Joe, it took two weeks for him to create the new body of work, which he called “the most personal music” he has ever put out.

“This music, it’s all over the place. There’s some really beautiful ballads, there’s some songs about being a dad, there’s songs about love, there’s songs about being better to yourself,” Joe explained on Wednesday before elaborating on the inspiration behind his single. “The idea is sometimes you realize you have to just shake yourself out of something and you’re the only person that’s going to fix it for yourself. No one’s going to save you.”

Joe’s solo release comes amid his ongoing divorce proceedings with Turner, 28. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2023 that Joe had filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the pair, who share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 23 months, wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram that same month. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

One month later, Joe and Turner reached a temporary custody agreement after the actress filed a lawsuit claiming her ex “wrongfully detained” their kids in New York City while she was overseas. Joe denied the allegations and the suit was dismissed earlier this year.

Joe was briefly linked to model Stormi Bree after his split from Turner. A source exclusively told Us in May, however, that their romance was over.

Related: The Jonas Brothers Over the Years: Photos Band of brothers! Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas were lucky enough to have built in bandmates growing up — and fans can say thank you to their parents, Paul and Denise Jonas, for raising such beloved stars, too. After growing up in New Jersey (alongside younger brother Frankie Jonas, a.k.a. The Bonus Jonas), […]

“Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now,” the insider shared about how Joe is prioritizing “his children and his passion for his music” at the moment. “If the right person comes along, he’ll definitely make time for them in his life.”

Turner, for her part, has moved on with boyfriend Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, whom she was first linked to in November 2023.

“I am having fun dating. It’s very fun,” Turner told British Vogue in May. “I mean, it’s strange when you get married so young. It’s like you never really learn how to date. So it’s all very new to me.”