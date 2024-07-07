Joe Jonas steered clear of singing a lyric referencing his estranged wife, Sophie Turner.

While performing alongside brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas at the Festival d’été de Québec on Saturday, July 6, Joe, 34, belted out the lyrics to their 2019 track “Cool.”

However, instead of singing “Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sittin’ there, winnin’ like it’s Game of Thrones,” Joe avoided naming the HBO drama, per Page Six.

Turner, 28, got her start as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones in 2011. She played the character for all eight seasons until the show wrapped in 2019.

This isn’t the first time that Joe has avoided singing the lyric. During a concert in April, Joe held up the microphone over his head and let the audience take over, rather than singing about Game of Thrones himself.

Joe’s decision to omit the lyric about Turner comes less than one year after Us Weekly confirmed the “Cake by the Ocean” singer had filed for divorce, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The pair announced their decision to dissolve their union the following day.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram in September 2023. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Turner later filed a lawsuit against Joe, claiming that their daughters — Willa, 3, and Delphine, 23 months — had been “wrongfully detained” in New York City while she was in the U.K. Joe denied the allegations at the time, and the twosome reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023. The suit was dismissed in January, per British Vogue.

Joe has since requested to continue mediation with Turner. Per court docs obtained by Us in May, the former couple will “continue to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.”

Since their split, Joe has been linked to Stormi Bree. A source exclusively told Us in May, however, that their romance had “cooled off.”

“Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now,” the insider shared, adding that Joe is prioritizing “his children and his passion for his music” now. “If the right person comes along, he’ll definitely make time for them in his life.”

Turner, for her part, has moved on with Peregrine “Perry” Pearson. The twosome were first spotted together in November 2023.

“I am having fun dating. It’s very fun,” Turner told British Vogue in May. “I mean, it’s strange when you get married so young. It’s like you never really learn how to date. So it’s all very new to me.”