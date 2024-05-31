Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree’s budding romance has “cooled off” as summer starts to heat up.

“Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, confirming that Jonas, 34, and Bree, 33, have put their relationship on pause.

Jonas and Bree first sparked romance rumors in January when they were spotted together at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, following his split from Sophie Turner. The estranged couple announced their divorce in September 2023.

A source told Us in January that Jonas and Bree’s connection was still “very new,” adding that the twosome were “happy” and “open to seeing where things go.” Two months later, a separate source shared that the relationship was “getting more serious,” though Jonas and Bree hadn’t “used the love word yet.”

According to the first insider, Jonas is prioritizing “his children and his passion for his music” for now — not romance. “If the right person comes along, he’ll definitely make time for them in his life,” the source tells Us, noting that Jonas is living “a very fulfilled life.”

“[He] doesn’t feel the need to jump into a relationship with anybody,” the source continues. “If it happens, it happens. But he’s really happy with where things are at right now.”

Jonas’ love life has been under a microscope since he and Turner, 28, announced their split after four years of marriage. While their initial statement alluded to the breakup being amicable, the divorce quickly got messy once the children got involved.

In October 2023, Turner sued Jonas, claiming that he had “wrongfully detained” daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months, in New York City while she was in the U.K. A rep for Jonas swiftly denied the claims, calling the lawsuit an “unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending.” The pair eventually reached a temporary custody agreement, and the suit was dismissed in January.

Jonas has since requested to continue mediation with Turner. Per court documents obtained by Us earlier this month, the estranged couple will “continue to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.”

Turner, for her part, moved on with Peregrine “Perry” Pearson in November 2023. The Game of Thrones alum broke her silence on splitting from Jonas earlier this month, telling British Vogue that she experienced “the worst few days” of her life after the divorce news went public. (Jonas has yet to speak publicly about their separation.

“There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” the actress recalled in the profile published on May 15. “I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself.”

Turner was filming her show Joan when the split made headlines, and she “couldn’t leave” to get her kids as the news spread.

“It’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s–t up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story,” she added. “It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”