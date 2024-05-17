Joe Jonas has requested to continue mediation with estranged wife Sophie Turner amid their ongoing divorce.

Jonas, 34, filed new court documents on Monday, May 13, noting that he and Turner, 28, will continue settlement negotiations. According to the filing obtained by Us Weekly, the exes will “continue to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.”

Jonas and Turner have already participated in eight days of mediation total in both October 2023 and December 2023, ultimately reaching “various agreements.”

The musician and the Game of Thrones alum were married for four years, welcoming daughters Willa and Delphine in 2020 and 2022, respectively. News broke in September 2023 that Jonas had filed for divorce, calling their relationship “irretrievably broken.”

Despite initial courtroom battles about Willa and Delphine’s residency — Turner hails from England, while Jonas is from the United States — the pair decided to split custody.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” Jonas and Turner told Us in a joint statement in October 2023. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

According to previously filed court documents, Turner and Jonas will alternate their daughters’ custody biweekly. (Turner has recently moved back to the U.K. after living stateside with the Jonas Brothers singer.)

Earlier this month, Turner opened up about her divorce for the first time in-depth. “I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They’re the victims in all of this,” she told British Vogue in a profile published on Wednesday, May 15. “But I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

According to the British actress, her ultimate goal is to have a happy, blended family.

“My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe’s whole side of the family, their grandparents,” Turner continued. “I don’t care about the politics, I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them.”

Turner further noted that she was “fighting” for Willa and Delphine’s best interests during the messy legal battle.

“There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself,” she recalled. “And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”

Jonas, for his part, has not publicly addressed their divorce or custody plans. A source previously told Us in October 2023 that the singer was “focusing his energy on his music and his family.”