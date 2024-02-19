Sophie Turner hopped back into the dating game with Peregrine “Perry” Pearson shortly after her split from Joe Jonas — and the couple haven’t stopped traveling since.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2023 that Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. As the exes reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023 over their two daughters, Willa and Delphine, Turner dipped her toe back into the dating pool.

Turner was first linked to Pearson, who is a British aristocrat and estate developer, in late October 2023. The twosome were spotted kissing in Paris while in town for the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.

It wasn’t until January 2024 that Turner shared a photo with Pearson via social media when the twosome were on a winter getaway to an undisclosed mountain town. “They had an immediate spark when they first started dating,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting the actress is “getting fairly serious” with Pearson.

Scroll down to relive Turner and Pearson’s relationship:

October 2023

The twosome sparked romance speculation after being seen together at the Rugby World Cup final in Paris. They were also spotted kissing in the City of Lights on October 31.

November 2023

“Sophie is open to the idea of dating again,” a source exclusively told Us after she was linked to Pearson. “She isn’t fully committed to anybody at the moment, but she’s definitely putting herself out there and keeping her options open.”

December 2023

Turner and Pearson continued to fuel relationship rumors when they were photographed packing on the PDA during a stroll in London. That same month, an insider told Us that the Game of Thrones alum “really seems to like spending time with Perry” after “casually dating a few people” following her split from Jonas.

“Things are still fairly new,” the source added. “But she’s really happy with how things are moving along.”

January 2024

The actress made her relationship with Pearson Instagram official during a ski trip with friends. “Jägerbomb anyone?” Turner captioned a series of snaps from the trip, including a group picture with Pearson by her side on the slopes.

According to a source, Turner “never expected to find someone she cares about this quickly,” but she “couldn’t help but fall” for Pearson. “Of course, the physical attraction is there,” the insider exclusively revealed to Us. “But Perry treats Sophie with nothing but respect and he makes her laugh, which is also so important to her.”

The insider noted that Turner and Pearson have mutual friends in common, which she “loves” because it allows her to have “a level of familiarity with him that makes her feel comfortable.” The source added, “Things are going really well, and Sophie couldn’t be happier.”

February 2024

The pair made their red carpet debut together at Stanley Zhu’s Year of Dragon Celebration in London. Turner wore an off-the-shoulder gray dress that exposed her midriff, while Pearson donned a velvet jacket with black slacks. The duo posed for photos during the outing, where they held cocktails and cozied up together in the corner.