Joe Jonas’ Inner Circle: Jonas Brothers and More Celeb Pals

Joe Jonas’ family always has his back — particularly in the midst of his divorce from Sophie Turner.

“Joe has always had an incredibly close bond with his whole family, so they’ve really been rallying around him during this difficult time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023, shortly after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. “They know that this divorce was not an easy decision for Joe, but they’re supporting him in any and every way they can.”

The musician has been on tour with Jonas Brothers — his band with brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas — amid his ongoing drama with Turner, with whom he shares two young daughters. (Following their split, the actress sued Joe in September 2023, claiming that he is wrongfully detaining their children in the U.S., which he denies.)

“Joe’s family understands that no matter what has happened between him and Sophie, that there are children involved so they’ll always be in each other’s lives,” the insider added. “They’re proud of him for putting the children’s needs first and doing what’s best for them. It’s not an easy time, but right now they are just being there for Joe for anything he may need.”

Keep scrolling to see Joe’s inner circle:

Kevin and Nick Jonas

Two of Joe’s biggest supporters are undoubtedly his brothers and bandmates, whom he has been leaning on during his ongoing drama with Turner.

During a September 2023 performance of the Jonas Brothers song “Hesitate” — which Joe wrote for Turner — Kevin and Nick were there for their brother in a big way. Joe, who had been getting emotional while performing the track throughout the tour, sang the song on stage just hours after Turner sued him.

“If you came here tonight with someone you love, put your arms around them right now and say, ‘I love you,’” Nick told the crowd in Philadelphia, hugging Joe after the set. Kevin, for his part, walked over to Joe and put a hand on his shoulder.

The Rest of the Jonas Family

The Jonas family isn’t just made up of Kevin, Joe and Nick — the artists are the older brothers of former “Bonus Jonas” Frankie Jonas, and sons of parents Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas. The Jonas Brothers’ parents appeared to get emotional during one of the band’s performances of “Hesitate” after Joe’s divorce filing.

Nick, for his part, proved his devotion to his brothers in a 2019 Instagram post.

“Happy National best friend day everyone,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, Kevin, Joe and Frankie. “Me with mine … they also happen to be the best brothers in the world.”

DNCE

After the Jonas Brothers’ hiatus in 2013, Joe fronted another band — the ever-catchy DNCE — who hit the music scene by storm with their 2015 smash, “Cake by the Ocean.” After releasing two EPs and an album, the group — made up of Joe, guitarist JinJoo Lee, drummer Jack Lawless and bassist-keyboardist Cole Whittle — went on hiatus in 2018.

In an interview with Glass magazine that same year, per Just Jared, Joe described the band’s personal and professional relationship as “just four friends who want to play music, and whether it’s for a week or for the rest of our lives, we’ve decided to let go and just have fun with it.”

Diplo

Diplo not only live-streamed Jonas and Turner’s not-so-secret Vegas nuptials, he later attended (and performed) at their wedding in France. “It was beautiful,” the DJ recalled of the pair’s ceremony in a September 2023 interview with Andy Cohen. As for the duo’s split, he told Cohen, “I wish them all the love because I think they have some children.”